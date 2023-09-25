Pennsylvanians Moving to Florida Are in For a Very Rude Awakening

Thinking of moving out of Pennsylvania? You're not alone!

Especially if you're thinking of moving from Pennsylvania to good ol' sunny Florida!

According to a list compiled by Stacker using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Pennsylvanians moved to Florida more than any other state in the country in 2019.

Initially, the appeal is immediately obvious. Tons of attractions, destination vacation spots, beautiful scenery, lower living costs, and of course, escaping the bitter Northeast cold.

But moving from Pennsylvania to the Sunshine State may not be all it's cracked up to be...! Here's why!

Hurricane Season

While the cost of living is cheaper in Florida, your property is far more likely to be damaged from high speed winds, falling trees, overflowing rivers, and torrential rain. While we might get a mere taste of hurricane season here in the Northeast, it's just a fraction of what Floridians have to deal with being much closer to the core of the storm. Especially with hurricane seasons getting more severe/frequent, be ready to literally hunker down every year.

The HUMIDITY

Cue the guy that says "It's the humidity that gets ya!" Don't count on your silk blowout lasting very long - Florida is the 2nd most humid state in America, right behind Alaska.

Heavy Traffic

Think you're escaping bumper-bumper traffic in Pennsylvania? Think again. With a densely populated state comes densely populated roads. The average Floridian spends an average of 69 hours a year stuck in traffic.

Expensive Car Insurance

Did you know Florida is among the top 10 states with the highest car insurance rates in the country? In 2021 it ranked #8 with an average annual auto insurance premium of $2,343. Pennsylvania didn't even break the top 10.

Tourists!

Sure, there are lots of cool things to do in Pennsylvania, but as far as destination states go, Florida's got us beat. If you decide to live anywhere near the Florida hot spots like Miami, Orlando, Key West, or Tampa, you'd better be sure you're a people person. And with Florida's hundreds of miles of beaches? It's a magnet for millions of tourists every year that crowd everything, make traffic worse, and disrupt your routine.

Still thinking of making that move? Think carefully!

