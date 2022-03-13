Comedian, writer and close friend to Pete Davidson, Dave Sirus, has shared screenshots of alleged texts between Davidson and Kanye West.

This afternoon (March 13), Sirus used his personal Instagram to share a series of text message screenshots that show an alleged conversation between Davidson and Ye. This follows Kanye claiming that Pete had texted him to brag that Pete was in bed with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

"*A message from Pete*" Sirus captioned the post. The first photo shows Pete Davidson allegedly saying, "Yo it's Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down," he began. "Its 8am and it don't gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I've ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so fucking lucky that she's you kids mom. I've decided I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet. Grow the fuck up."

Kanye's response read, "Oh you using profanity. Where are you right now?"

Pete allegedly replied, "In bed with your wife." A selfie photo of Davidson in a bed followed.

"Happy to see you're out of the hospital and rehab," Kanye's reply read.

"Same here," Pete's supposed text bubble replied. "It's wonders what those places do when you go get help. You should try it. I'm in La for the day if you wanna stop being a little internet bitch boy and talk. You don't scare me bro. You actions are so pussy and embarrassing. It's so sad to watch you ruin ur legacy on the daily."

"You're more than welcome to come to Sunday Service," Ye allegedly replied.

"Why don't we meet after Sunday service and saints game," Pete supposedly hit back. "I'll be at the BHH we can have food and talk it out in my room. Privately one on one. Man to man. What you are doing to your family in dangerous and going to scar them for life. Please handle these matters privately bro I beg you."

"You wanna see me, come to Sunday Service," Ye allegedly replied.

Pete allegedly went on to say that they should meet in private and pleaded with Kanye to let him help him. You can see all the screenshots from Dave Sirus' Instagram post below.

This all follows Kanye firing off a series of posts on his Instagram this morning, going after everyone from D.L. Hughley to Perez Hilton, and ultimately Kim Kardashian. Ye is upset at the access to his kids that Kardashian is allegedly withholding from him.