Philadelphia Ranks Among BEST Cities in the World to Visit in 2024

Lonely Planet, a reputable travel guidebook, just dropped their list of "Best in Travel 2024", with their picks of the most exciting cities in the entire world. Only two cities in the U.S. made the coveted Top 10 list. Can you guess what city is extraordinary enough to make that list this year?

Philadelphia, PA

Alexa, play "Philadelphia Freedom" by Elton John!

Yep, Philadelphia is one of the best places to visit in the world, and the overall best place in the U.S. to visit in 2024! Doesn't surprise me. The birth place of the America is an ecosystem rich with history, cuisine, culture, and passion.

Here's what Lonely Planet had to say about our beloved Philadelphia:

"...In all that historic high-mindedness, what can get lost is modern Philly's kinetic energy – and tectonically shifting cultural core. Between major new openings and milestone anniversary events, the museums alone warrant a trip in 2024 (as do its eateries to keep you fueled)."

And Philadelphia is in such good company! It's ranked among some of the most interesting places in the world. Here's the list of all the cities that made the list:

Nairobi, Kenya

Paris, France

Montréal, Canada

Mostar, Bosnia

Philadelphia, USA

Manaus, Brazil

Jakarta, Indonesia

Prague, Czech Republic

Izmir, Turkey

Kansas City, Missouri

There is seldom a dull moment in Philadelphia, and one can find that even having spent most of their lives in this wonderful, beautiful, historic, cultured, gritty, delicious city, there's always something new to discover.

Where's your favorite place in Philadelphia? Favorite thing to do? The list can go on forever! Let us know in the comments!

