The Philadelphia Eagles want to help you find your zen next month, and tickets are officially on sale now.

The Eagles have been promoting on their website and on their socials that they’re hosting a Yoga on The Field event that’s going down in just about 2 weeks that people are extremely interested in.

People were commenting on their Facebook posts about the event and were saying that this event has taken place in previous years and that it was a hit.

Everyone is finding their yoga buddies to buy tickets with and join the Eagles in this one-of-a-kind experience.

The class is a night time yoga class so you’ll find yourself and your group on the Lincoln Financial Field for a relaxing yet effective yoga workout.

Whenever I see themed yoga classes like this one, it is so intriguing because it can make working out fun! The same goes for puppy and goat yoga.

The official date for this event is September 13th, 2022, which is a Tuesday night. If the weather doesn’t corporate and the event needs to be rescheduled, it would take place the next day on Wednesday, September 14th.

The doors open for registration at 6 pm and the actual yoga class will start at 6:30 PM. The class is listed for all level types from beginner to expert, so everyone is welcome at this event no matter how much experience you have with yoga!

For more information on the event or how to purchase tickets, check out the Eagles' official site.

