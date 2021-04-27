Philadelphia will allow more people to dine indoors and to gather at indoor events (including weddings) begging next Friday (May 7).

The city's Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley made the announcement on Tuesday.

The news allows the capacity at restaurants across the city to expand to 50% capacity or 75% if they've met "enhanced ventilation standards." Currently, indoor dining is capped at 25% and 50% across the city.

Indoor catered events such as weddings can also resume. And, YES, both alcohol service and dancing will be allowed.

The city credits the increase in vaccinations and a decrease in COVID-19 cases for making it possible to ease some of the restrictions.

But if you're planning a wedding or big party, the city has some advice for you:

“For those people planning their weddings or social events, ask now for people to get vaccinated for your events,” Dr. Farley said. "Put it in your invitations.”

Here's a breakdown of some of the specifics from today's announcement:

Indoor catered events can resume

They'll be limited to 25% occupancy of a venue, capping at 75 people, effective May 7.

*That could increase to 100 people ahead of the Memorial Day holiday (on May 21), however, if the trends continue.

For dining indoors at restaurants:

Table size limits will increase from 4 people to 6 people. Meanwhile, the occupancy restrictions for dining outdoors will increase from 6 people to 10 people, effective May 7.

Overall capacity indoors at restaurants

This can increase from 25% to 50% or from 50% to 75% for restaurants that have met the city's increased ventilation standards, effective May 7.

Throughout the pandemic, the city of Philadelphia has seemingly been more restrictive than the rest of the state in its COVID-19 restrictions within the city.

It's estimated that approximately 34% of adults in Philadelphia are now fully vaccinated.

"We are clearly making great progress there," Farley said as he encouraged the city's residents to get vaccinated.