Philadelphia Expanding COVID-19 Vaccine to All Adults on April 19

The City of Philadelphia just announced that they will expand vaccine eligibility to cover all of the city’s residents effective April 19.

The announcement follows the lead of the federal government. Earlier today, President Joe Biden announced that the vaccine should be made available to all adults (over the age of 16).  It was not immediately clear how that would be implemented on a state level.

Both Pennsylvania and New Jersey have already announced plans to make their vaccine available for all adults over the age of 16 on April 19. The city of Philadelphia, however, had been planning on a slower expansion of the vaccine availability — saying it was going to be early May before all of the city’s population would be eligible.

It's estimated that 35% of Pennsylvania residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, the state's senior advisor on COVID-19 response Lindsey Mauldin said on Tuesday.

