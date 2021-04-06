Philadelphia Expanding COVID-19 Vaccine to All Adults on April 19
The City of Philadelphia just announced that they will expand vaccine eligibility to cover all of the city’s residents effective April 19.
The announcement follows the lead of the federal government. Earlier today, President Joe Biden announced that the vaccine should be made available to all adults (over the age of 16). It was not immediately clear how that would be implemented on a state level.
Both Pennsylvania and New Jersey have already announced plans to make their vaccine available for all adults over the age of 16 on April 19. The city of Philadelphia, however, had been planning on a slower expansion of the vaccine availability — saying it was going to be early May before all of the city’s population would be eligible.
It's estimated that 35% of Pennsylvania residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, the state's senior advisor on COVID-19 response Lindsey Mauldin said on Tuesday.
KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state
LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.