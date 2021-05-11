Philadelphia Lifting All COVID Restrictions — Except Masks — Effective June 11

We’re exactly one month away from lifting ALL COVID-19 restrictions in Philly. The City of Philadelphia just announced that they will lift ALL COVID-19 restrictions — except for masking — on Friday, June 11.

On Friday, June 11, Philadelphia will drop all capacity-related restrictions on businesses and activities. Masks will still be required indoors and in other crowded situations (when not eating or drinking).

Before that, however, on Friday, May 21, some restrictions will begin to loosen in the city.

There will be no density limits will be in place for retail stores, offices, museums and libraries. Masks must still be worn unless someone is alone in an office, effective May 21.

Alcohol can be purchased and consumed without ordering food, effective May 21, as well, in the City of Philadelphia.

The state of Pennsylvania will lift most of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on Memorial Day. Governor Tom Wolf made the announcement last week. Masks will still be required in the state -- until 70% of the state's adult population is vaccinated.

Throughout the pandemic, however, the city of Philadelphia has been more restrictive to contain the virus as case numbers remained higher in the city than in the rest of the state.

COVID-19 cases numbers in Philadelphia are plummeting right now. A report from the Inquirer estimated that the city is averaging 239 cases per day, which is 48% less than two weeks ago.