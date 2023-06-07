Fans are wondering if tonight’s game for the Philadelphia Phillies as they take on the Detroit Tigers will happen as scheduled.

Of course, this is all related to the poor air quality plaguing our area.

Is it safe for the MLB to allow the Phillies and Tigers to play tonight in front of thousands of fans? After all, the City of Philadelphia is recommending all avoid outdoor activity on Wednesday.

The smoky conditions are plaguing the Northeast. And it’s related to the Canadian wildfires. The smoke is being sent down to the northeast due to an aggressive wind pattern, according to 94.5 PST's Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

In fact, the air quality within the city of Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs is the worst it has been since 2008 (via an EPA analysis reported by The Inquirer).

A code red air quality alert was issued in the city of Philadelphia, and the surrounding region. It means that outdoor activity should be avoided, the city says.

Tonight’s Philadelphia Phillies game against the Detroit Tigers, which is scheduled to start at 6:40 pm, is currently expected to take place as scheduled.

Forecasters do, however, warn that a plume of smoke is worsening as it works its way south on Wednesday afternoon.

Though, the MLB is closely monitoring the air quality situation in all affected cities (including Philadelphia). Here's a photo of last night's Yankee game in New York City. They are also scheduled to play tonight at Yankee Stadium:

Chicago White Sox v New York Yankees Getty Images loading...

The forecast for the plumes of hazy smoke is expected to ease a little bit on Thursday as winds shift, Dan Zarrow tells us.

However, both teams have a scheduled day off on Thursday (June 8). So, the MLB certianly could have some flexibility with the scheduling of tonight's baseball game.

As of now, however, play ball (and maybe wear a mask?) at Citizen’s Bank Park in South Philly.