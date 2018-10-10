Philadelphia Pizza Place Gives Slices of Pizza to the Homeless

Rosa's Fresh Pizza in Philadelphia offers patrons to buy a slice of pizza for themselves and then pay it forward and buy one for someone who needs a meal! The owner, used to work on Wall Street but always had dreams to open his own business. So he moved back to his home of Philadelphia and opened up Rosa's Fresh Pizza. They sell $1 slices, so they do get a lot of homeless people who come in for pizza because of the low price. One day someone wanted to pay it forward by buying a slice for the next homeless person who came in and the owner wrote it on a post-it note. This started a movement. Now the walls of Rosa's Fresh Pizza are covered with post-it notes of people paying it forward.

The owner, Mason Wartman was even on Ellen talking about his amazing pizza shop!

If you're in Philadelphia, definitely check out Rosa's Fresh Pizza and pay it forward to a homeless person in need of a meal! If you're not going to be in the area, but would still like to help out, you can even donate a slice by paying online. Businesses like this warm my heart! I will definitely be going!