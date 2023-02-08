Whew! Looks like more kids in Eagles nation can sleep in the Monday after the Super Bowl.

The School District of Philadelphia has announced it's giving its students a 2 hour delay on the Feb 13, the Monday after Super Bowl LVII.

The Philadelphia Schools Twitter account made the popular announcement via a post on Wednesday, reading:

"On Super Bowl Sunday, we hope that should you choose to watch the game, you enjoy it safely and responsibly with friends and family… While we look forward to a great game and an Eagles victory, we also look forward to welcoming students back to classrooms on the next day on a two-hour delay."

This announcement comes after The Gloucester City School District in New Jersey announced they're giving their students and staff a 2 hour delay on Monday, saying:

"All district schools will be on a 2-hour delayed opening schedule on Monday, February 13th. It is a rare and special time for families to watch our local professional football team compete in the Super Bowl. We feel that it's important to give students and staff the opportunity to enjoy the game with the families and still attend school & work the next day safely and well-rested."

Which Philadelphia schools have the 2 hour delay on Monday?

A lot of kids will get to have that extra shut-eye Monday morning!

There are a total of 217 schools within the Philadelphia School District. You can find them all HERE.

