Philadelphia Sports Teams Stadiums Then And Now

Do you remember going to the Veterans Stadium for a Philadelphia Phillies or a Philadelphia Eagles game?

From 1971 to 2003 the Veterans Stadium was the home for the Phillies and the Birds. But, in 2003 it was demolished.

Now, the Wells Fargo Center is the home of the Sixers and Flyers. However, it wasn’t always the Wells Fargo Center. The stadium has had multiple names during its time of existence.

Here are a few pictures that will take you down memory lane. If you are too young and never got a chance to see these stadiums at least you'll know where your favorite teams once played.