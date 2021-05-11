Philadelphia Will Unveil COVID-19 Reopening Plans Today

The City of Philadelphia will unveil plans to reopen during Tuesday afternoon's COVID-19 press briefing, multiple outlets (including NBC10, 6ABC, and The Inquirer) are reporting.

The state of Pennsylvania will lift most of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on Memorial Day. Governor Tom Wolf made the announcement last week. Masks will still be required in the state -- until 70% of the state's adult population is vaccinated.

"All COVID-19 restrictions related to gatherings, restaurants, and other businesses will be lifted, effective May 31, 2021," Wolf announced at the time.

Throughout the pandemic, however, the city of Philadelphia has been more restrictive to contain the virus as case numbers remained higher in the city than in the rest of the state.

COVID-19 cases numbers in Philadelphia are plummeting right now. A report from the Inquirer estimated that the city is averaging 239 cases per day, which is 48% less than two weeks ago.

The City of Philadelphia will host a press briefing with Mayor Jim Kenney and the city's Public Health Commissioner Thomas Farley at 1 pm. We'll have more details after the city confirms the announcement this afternoon.