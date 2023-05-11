Lions and tigers and BEER, oh my! If you exploring different beer festivals, this one is going to be WILD!

Yep! The annual Philadelphia Zoo Summer Ale Fest is back this year for another roaring good time. The adults-only event will take place on Saturday, June 24 from 7-10pm.

So grab your friends and take a walk on the wild side featuring craft beers, live entertainment, food trucks, specialty brews from over 100 award-winning seasonal craft beers, seltzers and ciders, and more!

While you enjoy your beer, you'll be able to walk around and explore some of the animal attractions and exhibits. Being at the zoo at night with some boozy drinks and no kids is such a fun vibe!

The adults-only event, sponsored by Constellation Energy, will take place after regular operating hours from 7-10PM. Food trucks and live bands will start to set up around the zoo near around 7:00. Come rain or shine!

Hurry! Spots are limited! Reserve your tickets HERE!

How much are the Summer Ale Fest tickets?

Early Admission (6–10 pm): $95

General Admission (7–10 pm): $75

Non-Drinker (admitted with their party at either 6 pm or 7 pm): ($45)

Philadelphia Zoo members get a $10 discount on all tickets

Other things to know:

Complimentary parking

Free shuttle is available from 30th Street Station

Guests will receive one (1) souvenir tasting cup

This is a rain or shine event

Taps close 30 minutes prior to event end

This is a 21+ event. No one under 21 will be admitted, including children and infants

The Summer Ale Fest has been a favorite tradition at the zoo for several years, and it's a must-try event in Philly! Get those tickets!

