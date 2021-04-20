Philadelphia’s Pride Celebration Moved to September; Outfest 2021 Canceled

For the second year in a row, Philadelphia's annual Pride celebration will not take place in June. And a beloved October tradition, OutFest, has already been canceled in the city.

The event's organizers, Philly Pride Presents, confirmed the news on social media on Tuesday (April 20).

"We are unable to do a Pride celebration in June... due to COVID-19 restrictions," the organization posted on Facebook.

However, they are hoping that COVID-19 restrictions will be moderated (including capacity limits, etc.) so they are planning on hosting a Pride event on Saturday, September 4, 2021 -- which is the Saturday of Labor Day Weekend, actually.

The exact nature of their plans has not been announced. Philadelphia's Pride Parade typically runs a 1.5-mile route through the city -- starting in the heart of the city's Gayborhood at 13th and Locust. It concludes where the festival takes place at the Great Plaza of Penn's Landing.

October's OutFest Celebration Has Been Canceled

Meanwhile, my personal favorite event of the year, OutFest --- traditionally held on a Sunday in mid-October to mark National Coming Out Day -- has already been canceled.

The organizers actually say that Philadelphia's OutFest is the largest National Coming Out Day event in the entire world.

The annual celebration which takes place in the streets of Philadelphia's Gayborhood can't be held, the organizers say, because of the outdoor dining permits which extend many eateries and bars into the city's sidewalks and streets. Those permits are currently valid in the city through December.

New Hope Pride Has Also Been Canceled for 2021

Meanwhile, in Bucks County: New Hope's Pride Celebration, typically held in mid-May, has also been canceled in light of the COVID-19 restrictions.

The event's organizers, New Hope Celebrates, however, are planning a series of events this year in place of the event. We've got more details for you here.

