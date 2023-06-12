The Phillies will be out west in Arizona to face the Diamondbacks this week, but they will still have a presence down here at the Jersey Shore.

The team will be sending the Phillie Phanatic and some of his friend to Ocean City. His friends include 1993 N.L. Champion players Mile Thompson and broadcaster John Kruk, who will be at Manco & Manco's on the Ocean City boardwalk this Wednesday.

Here are the details from the Phillies press release:

While the team’s away, the Phillie Phanatic and friends will be making a special visit to Ocean City, NJ in honor of “Phillies Day at Manco & Manco” on Wednesday, June 14, from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. at 9th Street and the Boardwalk. The fun kicks off with the Phillies Ballgirls, who will be hosting ‘Planco & Planco at Manco’ with fun Phillies prizes to win throughout the event (while supplies last). Fans are also invited to receive autographs and take photos with 1993 National League champions Milt Thompson (also a 2008 world champion hitting coach) and John Kruk (also a Phillies broadcaster), who will be at Manco & Manco from 5:30-6:30 p.m The Phillie Phanatic will then make his big entrance at 6:30 p.m., where he will attempt to take part in one of Manco & Manco’s traditions, which is making the pizza fresh in front of the customers. Part of the proceeds from this special event will benefit Phillies Charities, Inc. The popular Manco & Manco is also one of the concessions in Ashburn Alley and throughout the ballpark at Citizens Bank Park.

Manco & Manco is also available at Citizens Bank Park in the Ashburn Alley and is the official pizza of the Philadelphia Phillies.