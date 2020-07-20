Manco and Manco Announces Reopening Plans

After three employees initially tested positive for COVID-19, Manco and Manco closed both locations on the Ocean City boardwalk last week for a deep cleaning.

Both the 9th and 12th street locations remained closed the entire week, but now, plans have been announced via Manco and Manco's Facebook page detailing how the reopening of the famed pizza joints will play out. For one, patrons cannot order pizza by the slice for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, only one location is officially open for business as of today. You can order curbside takeout or delivery from Manco and Manco's 9th street location as they've revealed they will be "reopening in stages."

All employees were tested and only one positive test result for the coronavirus came back. Said employee will only be allowed back to work once the 14-day self quarantine mandate is complete. Check out their announcement on Facebook below:

Source: Facebook