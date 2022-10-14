It's Red October. Are you excited?

The Phillies are back home this afternoon at Citizens Bank Park taking on the Atlanta Braves in the playoffs. The series is tied right now so the Phillies are looking to pull ahead by taking a win today.

This is the first time they've have a home playoff game in over a decade so everyone at the ballpark is making sure it's an extra special experience.

If you're headed to the game to cheer on your Phillies, bring your appetite. Aramark is making sure you're well fed.

The Phillies Executive Chef, Vonnie Negron, has created some new seasonal menu items for today that you're going to love.

Check these out. Warning, your mouth is going to start watering. Lol.

Chickie's and Pete's Crabby Sweets.

I'm ready to dig into these. Available at Chickie's and Pete's in section 102 are these Sweet Fries. They are "seasoned sweet potato fries served with sides of warm cinnamon-maple sauce and cheese sauce." They're only $12.99.

Phillies Gobler

Oh, you're going to love this. Thanksgiving just came early with this sandwich. It's the whole turkey dinner on a roll. Lol. It's huge. You can get one in section 139 for only $14.99. It's "in-house carved turkey, homemade stuffing, and cranberry sage aioli on an amoroso long roll with a side of turkey gravy." Yummm.

S'more Milkshake

This is available in section 142. With a graham cracker, mini marshmallows and dripping chocolate syrup, this looks absolutely amazing, doesn't it?

These new food offerings will available throughout the playoffs.

Go Phillies!

