Philly Glows Pink In Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

For the 17th straight year, some of Philadelphia's most iconic buildings and landmarks have "gone pink" in support of Breast Cancer Awareness.

A few weeks ago, CBSPhilly reported that the annual Lights For The Cure would be happening throughout the month of October, and now, if you visit the city at night, you'll get to experience the pink glow for yourself.

The Philly bridges, the Franklin Institute, the Wells Fargo Center, and One Liberty Place are just a few of the city's landmarks that have added pink exterior lights to show their support of the campaign.

According to Wikipedia, Breast Cancer Awareness Month was started in 1985 as a way to promote mammography. Lights For The Cure is a joint campaign by CBS3 and Susan G. Komen Philadelphia.

