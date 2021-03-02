Philly Native Cam Anthony is Competing on The Voice this Season

Outsider reports Philly Native, Cam Anthony was on the season premiere of The Voice last night. Not only was he on, but his talent really impressed the judges. He was loved by all the judges and received many compliments about his vocals.

Cam sang a cover of Sam Smith's "Lay Me Down" and it gave me chills. Watch below as soon as Cam belts out his first note, Nick Jonas immediately turns his chair around and Cam's family who was watching from home in Philadelphia went crazy. Nick Jonas blocks John Legend from turning his chair around, but doesn't block Blake Shelton and he turns his chair around as well. Cam has to make a choice between being on Team Nick Jonas or Team Blake Shelton. Who does he choose? Watch below.

I have a confession to make. I have always wanted to be in a singing competition. I can actually sing and have been singing for a long time. I always sang out loud and I sang in choirs for school growing up and in my Church choir as well. I don't want to be a famous singer who goes on tour and sings at concerts, but I have to say, auditioning for a how like American Idol or The Voice is sorta on my bucket list. Just so I can say that I did it.

I hope we get to see Cam Anthony go far in this competition. He already has my vote to make it to the finals.