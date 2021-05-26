Philly Native Cam Anthony Wins Season 20 of The Voice

Last night was the season finale of The Voice where they announced the winner of Season 20. Cam Anthony, a Philadelphia native, who was on Team Blake was crowned this season's winner. Cam and Blake were sort of an interesting match, since Cam sings pretty soulful and Blake is all country. However, they took home the big prize, so they made it work despite their musical differences.

Cam sang alongside his coach Blake Shelton on last night's season finale and they sang "She Drives Me Crazy" together which was amazing.

See the amazing moment when they announce that Cam Anthony is this season's winner of The Voice below.

I remember back in March when we first heard about Cam Anthony and that he would be competing this season on The Voice. I had hoped he would make it far in the competition and now here we are, the morning after he is just crowned The Voice's Season 20 winner. It's incredible. It's awesome that a guy from Philly is a champion.

I have a confession to make. I have always wanted to be in a singing competition. I can actually sing and have been singing for a long time. I always sang out loud and I sang in choirs for school growing up and in my Church choir as well. I don't want to be a famous singer who goes on tour and sings at concerts, but I have to say, auditioning for a how like American Idol or The Voice is sorta on my bucket list. Just so I can say that I did it. Maybe Cam has inspired me? We'll see.