Philly’s Famous ‘Terror Behind the Walls’ Attraction Gets Makeover, New Name

For its 30th anniversary as a Halloween attraction, Philadelphia's Eastern State Penitentiary has been given a bit of a makeover and a new name.

I've personally never been brave enough to handle what's been known, until this year, as 'Terror Behind the Walls.' From what I've heard, the legendary prison would be transformed into one of the scariest places known to man.

Get our free mobile app

I used to live for that stuff. But I've wimped out over the years. I end up scaring MYSELF half to death at that kind of festivities. Ya know, where maniacs, er, I mean, ACTORS, would just out and chase after me with a fake chainsaw, and around every corner the unexpected.

But I think this is my year now that Eastern State Penitentiary, dubbed 'America's Most Historic Prison,' has rebranded itself as simply 'Halloween Nights.'

(BTW, it's also rumored to be one of the most HAUNTED prisons.)

There are reportedly several festive but tame scenarios this year, according to KYW News Radio, like the "Take 13" room, an interactive walkthrough set in 1920's Old Hollywood where visitors will have to figure out if what they're seeing is real or ghostly. Now, that's an intrigue I can handle.

Now, for those of you with a thicker skin than me can still find unnerving experiences like Machine Shop and The Bloodline Lounge.

There are even live performances as you pass through the junkyard. And, you can finish up your night with a visit to ESP's Halloween Candy-Themed Cocktail Lounge.

It's the first time ever the prison is utilizing its entire 10-acres of property for Halloween.

FYI, 'Halloween Nights' is a fundraising event to benefit Eastern State Penitentiary, a historic landmark located at 2027 Fairmount Ave. in Philadelphia.

Tickets start at $34/person. 'Halloween Nights' runs through November 13th.

The Most Horrifically Haunted Places in New Jersey

18 South Jersey Bars We Used to Close That No Longer Exist Ah, there's nothing like a local bar where everyone knew your name. Bars you'd hit with friends until the lights came on and the bartender proclaimed 'last call!' Let's look back on the ones you miss the most.