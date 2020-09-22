Where are the Creepiest Places to Visit in NJ & PA?

Redbook compiled a list of spooky and abandoned places in every state for those of you who love Halloween and this time of year. If you're like me, and you find history interesting and don't mind checking out abandoned buildings, definitely check out this list.

In Pennsylvania, Redbook picked the Eastern State Penitentiary in Philly. The Eastern State Penitentiary was a prison until the 70's and now the abandoned building is beautiful but has that spooky feeling. You can do a daytime or nighttime prison tour whatever you prefer. They used to do a haunted house inside the Penitentiary ever year, but due to the pandemic, it's been canceled for this year. People who have gone have told me you have to sign a waiver when you go inside the haunted house and they say it's intense. I'll settle for a day or nighttime tour.

Eastern State Penitentiary Courtesy of Facebook

In New Jersey, Redbook chose the Ellis Island Immigrant Hospital in Jersey City. I didn't know such place existed. This was the hospital that immigrants stayed in when they came to America if they were sick. Once they were better and got their paperwork in order at the Ellis Island main building, they were allowed to leave. However, there was a lot of diseases and other things that happened inside this hospital that just creeps me out. However, this hospital interests me. Thanks goodness tours are only available during the day. I'm sure with the pandemic there are restrictions if they are even letting people on the Island anymore. You can check out your options to visit here.

Today is the first day of fall. Everyone has my permission to now start eating and drinking everything pumpkin and participate in fall activities such as apple and pumpkin picking. I am joking of course, but I am one to not start celebrating one season before the previous one is over. I do enjoy fall, it is a nice time of year. I am a big scaredy cat. I know it, everyone who knows me knows it. I happily admit it. However, there is something about fall that makes me want to do spooky stuff. I am very into paranormal activity though and I like learning about history. I've always wanted to go to Salem Massachusetts and see where all the witch trials took place and see the town and all. That's definitely on my list of places to go before I die. So I just may put on my girl panties and go visit the spooky places. You only live once, right?