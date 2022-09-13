Spooky time is back at the one of the most famous old prisons in Pennsylvania!

Halloween Nights at the Eastern State Penitentiary is back with new attractions this year!. The season will begin on Sep 23 with museum tours, live events, themed bars, and more scary activities!

Halloween at the Eastern State Penitentiary has been a classic attraction since the late 90's, but unfortunately due to Covid in 2020, the famous Terror Behind the Walls attraction (which was one of the scariest in the country!) was forced to shut down. In 2021, it was replaced with Halloween Nights, which is a more family-fun experience with toned-down scariness.

Take a chilling tour through their 5 new haunted houses: Delirium, the Crypt, Machine Shop, Big Top Terror, and Nightmares. These aren't for the faint of heart! These haunted houses are scary scary and include intense imagery and jump scares! You can even opt for a more scary experience by wearing glow necklaces that will signal to actors that you may be grabbed and even temporarily separated from your group! GAH!!

Or drop by one of the themed experiences, like The Speakeasy at Al Capone's cell, The Bloodline Lounge, The Gargoyle Gardens live dance performance featuring the Skeleton Crew. There's also the After Dark CB3 Tour, a guide-led flashlight walking tour, for those more interested in the history of the former prison.

Halloween Nights runs from Sep 23 - Nov 12, with general admission tickets starting at $34. VIP tickets start at $64 and includes Express Entry into the festival, all Halloween Nights general admission attractions, and entry into The Speakeasy at Al Capone's Cell, including a complimentary drink, a drink or treat in Bloodline and Express Entry into the festival. All information on tickets can be found HERE!

