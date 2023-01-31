Photos: NJ’s Most Unique Home Looks Like a Cookie Jar

If you ever wanted to live in a house where straight walls are hard to find, let's take a tour of the Cookie Jar House in South Jersey.

There are unique houses -- and then there's this one.

First things first: this appears to be a rental property that, as best we can tell, is currently occupied so please don't stop by and knock on the door.

Rowand Avenue in Gloucester Township, Camden County, looks like any other quiet street in a well-kept neighborhood but one property has far more trees than any of its neighbors. What's hidden within those trees? The Cookie Jar House.

Built around 1947, NJ.com described the home as, "three floors of wraparound whimsy, with storage room and bathroom on the ground floor, living room and kitchen on the second floor, two bedrooms on the third floor."

As to why this house was built this way, one story seems to stick: the original owner, "was a woman from Kansas who had it built because her house kept getting whipped around in tornadoes."

Now, I'm not a meteorologist, but I'm pretty sure a tornado can roll a house around the same way it can relocate one that is square, but that's just a guess on my part.

Oh, and legend has it that this house is atomic bomb-proof -- or at least, "built for the atomic age."

Now, I'm not a nuclear physicist, but I'm pretty sure a nuclear bomb can roll a house around the same way it can relocate one that is square, but that's just another guess on my part.

Anyway, urban legends aside, the Cookie Jar House is actually pretty big. It's just over 1,500 square feet with two bedrooms, an updated kitchen, a nice deck, and more.

But I do have a couple of questions. One, if the exterior walls are curved, how do you position furniture efficiently and hang big things (like a TV) on the walls? And, two, good luck getting furniture and a mattress to the upper floor (you'll see what I mean in a moment).

Again, we believe this home is currently occupied, so please respect the privacy of the people that live there, but I did enjoy reading the last real estate listing for it:

Why live ordinary when you can live extraordinary in these impressive quarters, set up like a lighthouse (if you are into seamanship)...

I mean, how many times have you ever seen a house described that way?

