Burger King and Popeyes Drive-Thrus Will Soon be Able to Predict your Order

It never ceases to amaze me how more and more advanced technology becomes over the years. Not to mention, because of coronavirus a lot of businesses had to go completely virtual and increase their technology use to avoid contact. It was just announced that a few fast food restaurants are getting brand new drive-thrus. And soon enough these drive thrus will be able to predict your order.

According to CNN, the creation of these new and advanced drive thrus came because of the need to boost sales amid this global pandemic. Restaurant Brands International is the company that owns Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons. They announced that this new drive thru experience will be at over 10 thousand locations by 2022.

According to CNN, the drive thrus will include digital menu screens that offer contactless payment methods. These screens will also integrate loyalty programs to show customers items based on their rewards redemption history. Plus this new predictive selling technology will be used to suggest products based on weather, time of day and trending items.

The new digital screens "will meaningfully enhance our drive-thru experience at a critical time and solidify a key point of differentiation for our brands," said Matthew Dunnigan, the company's chief financial officer.

I don't know about you, but every time I go to Popeyes I order the same exact thing; all the way down to the drink. It will be so cool not to have to punch in my order every time.

