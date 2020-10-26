Voters in Long Lines on Election Day Can Get Discounted Meals on GrubHub

Not all of us are preparing to spend all day in an election day line. It is our moral responsibility to vote, and if we have to do it in person, we usually try to do it in between other things. However, a lot of the time, you will be waiting in a long line to do so. Naturally, you are going to get hungry. Luckily for all of us, Grubhub is teaming up with 7-Eleven, Burger King and many more are here to help these cravings.

Grubhub is offering free delivery on 7-Eleven and Burger King for orders that are at least 15 dollars. They are also offering discounts on any Burger King order above 18 dollars. According to TMZ, you can also save 10 dollars on a delivery order from California Pizza Kitchen, 5 dollars on Pret A Manger and 5 dollars off Wow Bao. If none of these things are your style, Grubhub is also partnering with P.F. Chang’s, Red Lobster and Boston Market.

According to TMZ, Grubhub is even taking an extra step and partnering with HeadCount to make sure people can not only register to vote but find voting locations that they can use. While this is a very important thing, I’m not sure if this partnership with restaurants is anything more than business. If we are being honest, who is ordering almost 20 dollar meals from Burger King and 7 Eleven? You might want to hit up the polls in a group if you plan on ordering a snack in line.