Pizza Hut Reopened in Fairless Hills

If you're a Pizza Hut fan, you're going to love this news. The Fairless Hills location is back in business. Yes. It's recently reopened and ready to serve you, according to Levittown Now.

This is certainly a welcomed surprise. Incase you don't remember, it's in the Fairless Hills Towne Center on Oxford Valley Road, where the Giant Food Store is. It had closed, without notice, back in 2019 and has been unoccupied until recently. At one point, there were plans to make the site a fast food fried chicken restaurant, but the plans fell through. Pizza Hut has only been reopened for a few weeks, and is under new management.

I love Pizza Hut. I used to go with friends all the time back in college. The deep dish pizza was sooo good and the garlic bread with cheese was absolutely amazing. I remember waiting an hour for a table every single time we went to the Pizza Hut on Route 33 in Hamilton...it was that popular. But, over the years the popularity faded, so it's nice to see the recent resurgance of the restaurant. I'm seeing more Pizza Hut commercials than ever, and it's really stepped up its game to get everyone back again. Have you seen the Triple Treat Box? Oh my.

Now is a great time to rediscover an old favorite. Check out the newly reopened Pizza Hut in Fairless Hills today. During the ongoing pandemic, you can order online (today is Wing Wednesday) and get delivery, curbside pickup, or carryout.

I got a Pizza Hut gift card for Christmas and can't wait to use it.