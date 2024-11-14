The Bristol Township Zoning Hearing Board recently gave the green light for a new Nifty Fifty’s diner to open in Fairless Hills, according to Levittown Now.

The new to the area restaurant will be located in the old Bank of America building on South Oxford Valley Road.

A parking variance needed to move forward with the plans was just approved on Monday night.

Have you ever been to a Nifty Fifty's?

It's a 1950s-style diner with a fun, retro vibe.

The new Fairless Hills location will be a franchise operated by Retro Eats LLC, based in Langhorne, which also runs the Nifty Fifty’s in Warminster Township.

This franchise requested approval for 38 parking spaces instead of the usual 82 required, leading to a bit of back-and-forth with people from closeby Queen Anne Plaza. They were concerned about potential overflow into their parking spots.

Retro Eats LLC attorney Bryce McGuigan told the board that the 38 spots would be plenty for the restaurant's 90-seat capacity, saying that the Warminster location never uses more than 27 spaces at peak times, and that includes employee parking.

Franchise owner, Anthony Carotenuto, said, “We want our customers to have a smooth experience without parking hassles."

Queen Anne Plaza suggested adding a metal fence and no-parking signs between the properties. Carotenuto agreed, showing that he truly wants to be in that location and doesn't want problems in the community.

The zoning board agreed to approve the variance with the promise that the fence and signs go up.

No word on when it will be opening.

Nifty Fifty’s has been in the Philadelphia area since 1987, giving you a taste of the 1950s.

