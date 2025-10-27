Beloved local Santa, "Santa Scott," needs a Christmas miracle himself this year as he just lost his home and pets in a devastating fire in Fairless Hills, according to the Patch.

Scott Diethorne is Santa Scott's real name. He is known as the Santa who loves showing off his "Naughty" and "Nice" tattoos.

Santa Scott has been playing Santa since 1993

For over 30 years, Diethorne has been playing Santa, and the community has embraced him. Families all over Bucks County and the surrounding areas travel to see Santa Scott to take their annual Christmas picture.

You may remember seeing him at Oxford Valley Mall, Fairless Hills Garden Center, Charlann Farms, and local pet stores.

READ MORE: Longtime family light display in Bucks County won't be lit this year

He's known for his naughty and nice tattoos on his forearms

Santa Scott can be a jolly, traditional Santa with his sleeves down. But when his sleeves get pushed up, he's a badass, biker Santa with tattoos, who's equally as jolly.

Santa Scott via Facebook Santa Scott via Facebook loading...

Families love taking goofy, silly pictures with him, as well as the most adorable, traditional pictures. Pets get in on the fun too.

Santa Scott via Facebook Santa Scott via Facebook loading...

The community that Santa Scott has brought such happiness to over the years is now rallying around him and his family after a fire destroyed his home and took the lives of his pets.

Get our free mobile app

Santa Scott and his family of five lived on Auburn Road in Fairless Hills.

Santa Scott's home in Fairless Hills was destroyed by fire Saturday night

On Saturday night, around 9:45 PM, a fire engulfed the home, destroying everything in its path, leaving the family with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

Falls Township Fire Marshal via Facebook Falls Township Fire Marshal via Facebook loading...

Thankfully, Santa Scott and his family were not home at the time of the fire. The fire killed the family's pets, two dogs and a bird, though.

The outpouring of love and support for Santa Scott and his family has been amazing.

READ MORE: Fire damages popular Bucks County restaurant

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist the family

A GoFundMe has been set up by Santa Scott's brother. At the time this article was published, it had raised over $100,000 for the family.

Click here to donate and help this family.

Reading the comments of those who donated is heartwarming. One supporter wrote, "One of the kindest most genuine human beings." Many others echoed that sentiment.

Several community groups are helping to collect what's needed for Santa Scott and his family. Click here for more information.

LOOK: These Nostalgic Decorations Will Bring Back the Magic of Christmas Past From snow-in-a-can to disco ball ornaments, childhood Christmases were pure magic—and filled with buckets of glitter. Did your favorite holiday decorations make the list? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz