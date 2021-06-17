Glider Plane Crashes Off the Jersey Shore, Reports Say
An aircraft has reportedly crashed off the coast of Long Beach Island in New Jersey. NBC New York was the first outlet to report the news late Wednesday morning.
Initially sources told the television said it was a small aircraft which had crashed, however, it now appears as if it was a glider plane.
The crash occurred about a mile into the ocean near 26th Street in Beach Haven, both NBC New York and 6ABC in Philadelphia are reporting.
Officers have responded to the scene on a jet ski, they say.
It's not clear if anyone was injured in the incident.
This is a developing story, we'll have more details when they're made available.
