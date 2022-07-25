Here's the ultimate treat if you're from New Jersey. An ice cream shop on Long Beach Island has created a flavor incorporating some of the Garden State's favorite foods, according to The Patch.

Popular summer spot, The WooHoo, in Beach Haven has a new flavor on the menu this summer and you may think I'm crazy, but, it sounds really good.

It's called "The Jerz" and it has a Jersey sweet corn ice cream base, cinnamon sugar candied pieces of Jersey delicacy, Pork Roll, along with a fresh blueberry swirl. Yum.

The owner of The WooHoo, Megan Kilroy, made this special batch and people are liking it so much that she already has to make more.

Kilroy says, "Jersey's known for a lot of foods and that's where I came up with it. Right now is the perfect timing for blueberries."

New Jersey is known for being the blueberry capital of the world after all.

This isn't the first unique flavor Kilroy's come up with. There's usually an eyebrow raising flavor on the menu each summer.

Last year they did a lobster roll ice cream. Interesting. One year they did a really spicy ice cream where you had to sign a waiver before eating it. Yikes. There's also been a clam chowder ice cream. The shop got the idea after participating in LBI's annual Chowderfest.

Looks like I'll be taking a little road trip to LBI soon to get a scoop or two of "The Jerz."

The WooHoo is in it's 8th season in Beach Haven. Besides ice cream they also serve burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, fries, salads and more with Vegetarian and vegan options.

Check out the website here. It's located at 211 South Bay Avenue.

Dog Friendly Beaches In New Jersey Your pups need their time at the beach too! These are the highest-rated dog-friendly beaches in New Jersey.

The Best Boardwalk Pizza at the Jersey Shore This seems to be an ongoing debate. It's a topic on conversation that can get pretty heated in the Garden State because we're passionate about our pizza, especially boardwalk pizza.

PST listeners have spoken. Here are the best, according to a new PST Poll, as voted by you.