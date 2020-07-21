Popular Burlington Bar & Restaurant Announces It Will Not Reopen

According to a post on its Facebook page, Brickwall Tavern & Dining Room in Burlington City will not be reopening.

The first Brickwall Tavern & Dining Room opened in Asbury Park in 2006. Nine years later, Brickwall opened its second location in the restored Endeavor firehouse on E. Union Street in Burlington City.

In the Facebook post, the restaurant's owners said that when they opened the Burlington City location, they were "so excited to be part of a place with such a rich history." Unfortunately, the financial strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to make this difficult decision.

In April, the National Restaurant Association said, "The restaurant industry, more than any other industry in the nation, has suff­ered the most significant sales & job losses since the Covid-19 outbreak began."

Brickwall's owners concluded the announcement on Facebook by saying that they were "incredibly grateful" to their staff, guests, and "the Burlington community."

