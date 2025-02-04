Here’s Why Your PA Neighbors May Have Red Porch Lights This Month

If you’ve ever been driving out at night, you probably noticed some houses with porch lights, glowing, and weird colors.

If you’ve ever wondered why people do this, you’re definitely not the only one. I’ve driven past a ton of houses around Pennsylvania with green porch lights all year long and it always makes me curious.

At first, you may think they’re just leftovers from either Christmas or whatever holiday just happened but that’s not always the case.

Well it’s safe to assume maybe go left over from the holidays, there are actually deeper reasons behind changing the color of your porch light not just in Pennsylvania, but across the country.

If you’re driving through your neighborhood and notice a lot of red porch lights this month it may not be for the reason you expect.

Sure, it’s February and Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, but that’s not the only meeting behind a red light on somebody’s porch this month.

Why Do People Have Red Porch Lights in February?

February is also American Heart Month, and some people choose to swap out their regular porch light for a red one to show support.

Another reason someone might keep a red light on all year long is to honor firefighters.

Porchlight colors can hold different meanings depending on the time of year.

For example, pink lights are often used for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, blue lights for autism awareness month, and purple lights to show support for victims of domestic violence.

These are just a few, but the list goes on. If you see a red light on your neighbor's porch this February could be more than just their love for Valentine’s Day! Changing your porch light color is a simple but meaningful way to show support for causes that matter to you.

