Post Malone actually got his teeth cleaned while getting a tattoo at the dentist's office.

On Wednesday (December 16), the "Circles" singer appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to chat about viral photos of the tattoo/teeth cleaning session that his dentist and tattoo artist posted back in August.

"He's the biggest, buffest dentist I've ever seen in my entire life, it's mind-blowing," Malone said. "He has the softest hands."

Kimmel questioned why he would get both procedures done at the same time. "Two birds with one stone," Malone laughed. "Why not? We talked about it and we were just like, you know, 'I'm gonna be sitting around for hours doing nothing anyways, why not get two bad things out of the way at the same time?'"

See the photos, below.

Besides the viral photos, Malone revealed that he's getting into the holiday spirit. the late-night talk show host asked what his favorite Christmas tune is. The "one where they talk about chestnuts," he responded, referencing "The Christmas Song."

He added that he has had a chestnut and it tasted "terrible." Because of the nasty taste, he's considering remixing the song to "KitKat's Over an Open Fire" and giving Kimmel publishing credit.

Watch the interview, below.