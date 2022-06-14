Post Malone Is Now a Father, Announces Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Congrats are in order for Post Malone, who confirmed during an appearance on SiriusXM's Howard Stern Show that he's now a father. Just last month, the musician revealed that he was now engaged to his unidentified female partner and that they were expecting to become parents soon. And during his Stern appearance, he let it slip that he's now a father.

The revelation came about with Stern asking about his work schedule, with Malone speaking that he had woken up "at 2:30 in the afternoon."

He then added, "I went and kissed my baby girl and then I went and played some video games," at which point Stern asked for some clarification, with the singer confirming he had a daughter. Later within the chat, Stern asked about the mother, with Malone commenting, "She’s my fiancée."

Speaking with People last month, Malone commented, "I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

At present, Malone is balancing family and work, with the onetime Ozzy Osbourne collaborator recently issuing his Twelve Carat Toothache album, while already starting in on the follow-up.

In addition, Post Malone will return to the road this fall after a handful of dates this summer. A bunch of newly announced shows, some with Roddy Ricch, were just announced. See dates, cities and venues below and get ticketing info here.

Post Malone Tells Howard Stern He's a New Father

