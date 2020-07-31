Potentially Toxic Hand Sanitizer Sold at 4 Mercer County Walmarts

Attention Walmart shoppers. If you bought hand sanitizer at any of the Mercer County Walmart stores recently, be careful, some of them could be toxic, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

Check all your bottles. If they are Blumen brand hand sanitizers from 4e Brands North America, stop using them immediately. Ten different bottle sizes of the hand sanitizer are a part of a nationwide recall because they have a potentially toxic ingredient, that could especially affect children if accidentally ingested. The ingredient is methanol or wood alcohol, the article states. The recalled products are all packaged in clear, plastic bottles.

The recall announcement reads, "Substantial methanol exposure could result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death. Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning." Yikes.

The four Walmart stores in Mercer County where these products were sold are:

1750 Nottingham Way in Hamilton

700 Marketplace Boulevard in Hamilton (Hamilton Marketplace)

839 Route 130 in East Windsor

101 Nassau Park Boulevard in West Windsor (Nassau Park Plaza)

Other area Walmart stores also carried the recalled sanitizers. The list includes Burlington, Cherry Hill, Lumberton, and Marlton in New Jersey, plus, Levittown and Bensalem in Pennsylvania. For the complete list, click HERE. Please look over it carefully.

The bottles have been removed from the stores shelves, but, if you've bought any sanitizer there in the past, please check your bottles.

Because of coronavirus, there's been a shortage of sanitizer, so when people find any brand of it in stores, they've been grabbing it. I get it, but, be careful.