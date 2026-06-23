It's been a beloved tradition in Mercer County for many years, and I'm happy to tell you it's coming back for another year of food, fireworks, and fun.

Mercer County Italian American Festival is September 18-20

The dates are set for the Mercer County Italian American Festival. It will be September 18, 19, and 20 in Mercer County Park in West Windsor Township. Bring your family and friends to celebrate the Italian roots in our area.

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There will be 3 days of live entertainment

Thousands of people flock to this event each year for authentic Italian food, Italian traditions, live entertainment, carnival rides, vendors, family-friendly activities, and fireworks. This year's live entertainment was just released. Check it out below.

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Mercer County Italian American Festival founded by Cavaliere John Scarpati Sr.

The festival was founded back in 2000 by Cavaliere John Scarpati Sr., who was passionate about his Italian American heritage. Scarpati passed away in 2025. The goal of the festival is to continue his vision, which was always to celebrate Italian heritage and bring the community together.

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If you're interested in being a food, craft, or merchandise vendor, please email mciafainfo@gmail.com for availability and pricing. This is a great opportunity to show off your business to thousands of people in our community.

The Mercer County Italian American Festival is hosted each year by the Mercer County Italian American Festival Association. The festival supports scholarships for local students while bringing our community together to celebrate local Italian American heritage.

For all the fun details and more, click here.