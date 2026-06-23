A beloved face in Philadelphia TV is departing for a new opportunity.

Devan Kaney Signs Off Fox 29

Devan Kaney anchored her final televised Fox 29 sports cast over the weekend. She had been with the station since 2023 working as a part time sports anchor and reporter.

READ MORE: What Happened to NBC Sports' Taryn Hatcher?

“I’m so grateful for the support all of my colleagues at Fox 29 have given me during my time there, but especially in the last few months,” Kaney wrote on social media.

Kaney also worked as a sideline reporter for the Eagles radio broadcasts. That was a role that was cut earlier this year.

However, it won't be the end of the Kaney's career covering the NFL. That's because it sounds like she'll have a role with a sports team in a different market.

Kaney Moves to Another Role

Devan Kaney will move to another role in another city.

“As much as I would have loved to return as the sideline reporter, they never reached out,” Kaney said, “and I’ll be covering a different NFL franchise moving forward.”

We may still get to see a bit of her in Philly at least.

"It’s not goodbye Philly it’s see ya later! I’ll still be around and podcasting about our Phillies and I hope you follow along as I embark on my next chapter," she went on to say.

As for exactly what franchise that will be and what that role will be? That sounds like it's to be determined.

Jamie Apody Joins Fox 29 Weekends

As a part of all of the changes, there was some good news. As Devan Kaney stepped away from weekend broadcasts on Fox 29, that means there was an opening.

That opening has been filled by former 6abc sports anchor Jamie Apody. Apody can now be seen weekend evenings anchoring the sportscasts (and it sounds like she will be filling in elsewhere as needed on Fox29).