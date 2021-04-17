Prince Philip designed his own hearse, a modified Land Rover

Prince Philip, who liked Land Rovers and drove them for much of his life, made his last journey in one. The modified Land Rover was customized at his direction. The plans to customize the Land Rover began nearly 20 years ago, reports say.

Earlier in the day, the Land Rover carried Prince Philip's coffin in a procession at Windsor Castle as the queen and other members of the royal family follow before the funeral and interment in St. George’s Chapel.

Land Rover CEO Thierry Bollore says the company was “deeply privileged” to have worked with Prince Philip and “honored” that the vehicle he designed will be used at the funeral.

Prince Philip's Funeral Procession The prince's funeral took place at Windsor Castle with only 30 guests invited due to Coronavirus pandemic restrictions.