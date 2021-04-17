The royal family adhered strictly to UK COVID-19 regulations during the funeral of Prince Philip, who was laid to rest Saturday. As such, the Queen sat alone during the service to follow current restrictions.

With military bands and a royal procession, Prince Philip has been laid to rest in a funeral ceremony that honored his lifetime of service to the country, the crown and his wife of 73 years, Queen Elizabeth II.

During Saturday's services, the royal family adhered strictly to the COVID-19 regulations in the UK. The Queen sat alone because all guests who are not members of the same household were required to sit 2 meters apart.

The Queen and Prince Philip had spent much of the past year together in a "bubble" with members of their household, but she wasn't able to sit with other members of her family since they didn't reside with her.

This resulted in some of the most poignant photographs from the service as the widowed sat alone for the service.

Yui Mok-WPA Pool, Getty Images

Did the Queen Cry During Prince Philip's Funeral?

Queen Elizabeth has been known to be a stoic woman, rarely showing any emotion in public. Though, those close to the family say she has cried in private following particularly difficult moments.

It did not appear as if the Queen cried during Saturday's ceremony, based on the television coverage. However, while riding in the back of her car before the funeral, cameras appeared to capture a rare emotional moment for the Queen.

The 94-year-old monarch appeared to wipe away tears as she sat in the back of the vehicle while accompanying Prince Philip's coffin on its journey from Windsor Castle to St. George's Chapel. Photos have been published in some British publications to show that moment -- like here on MyLondon. Click here to see the poignant image.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.