Princeton Consider One Of The Best College Towns In The Country

When you think of college campuses you automatically believe that they are fairly safe but that is not always the case. Parents always want to make sure that their kids are at a school that is safe so that they don't have to worry about their children.

Wallet Hub recently created a list of "2021's Best College Towns & Cities in America.” In the list, it was mentioned that experts have made it known where colleges are "geographically located" is as important as the academic part. Well, check this out. Princeton is considered to have one of the best college towns in the country.

Are we shocked about that? Not at all. If you haven't gone to Princeton University’s campus and you are from the area, what are you waiting for?

It was stated on Wallet Hub that Princeton lands in the 13th spot overall as one of the best college towns in the country. When it comes to small cities, Princeton takes the 7th spot. That is definitely something to be proud of. There were also other categories that helped find the best college towns and cities in the country. Those categories included Wallet Friendliness, Social Environment, Academic & Economics Opportunities.

These are Princeton’s rankings according to Wallet Hub. Wallet Friendliness is not the greatest as the city takes the 406th spot. For Social Environment, Princeton takes the 75th spot. That's not too bad. Lastly, for Academic & Economics Opportunities we should all know that Princeton takes the number one spot.