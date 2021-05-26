Princeton Festival Will Offer Limited In-Person Seating This Summer

Festivals are coming back and ready to bring happy times to everyone. According to Patch.com, the Princeton Festival is looking to have a successful in-person and live-streamed event this year.

The Princeton Festival is going to offering limited seating for the event but for anyone that would prefer to stream it will have the option to as well.

The Festival's Acting Artistic Director told Patch.com that they are excited "to bring audiences and artists face to face again." That is definitely something to be excited about. After going so long without having any live music acts this brings happiness to all of us. The Festival's Acting Artistic Director also said, "There’s nothing like the electricity you get from having a live audience at a performance."

Concerts will be held rain or shine beginning at 7 pm on June 8, June 10, June 13, and June 20. Patch.com also stated the in-person seating for the Princeton Festival will be limited and "each reservation admits two to a socially distanced outdoor space at the historic Morven Museum and Garden in Princeton."

We learned from Patch.com that if you are part of the limited in-person audience you are able to bring your own blankets and chairs to make yourself comfortable.

"Opera by Twilight" and "Two concerts of Baroque music on the theme of ‘Sacred and Profane’,” will be the performances for the June dates.

NOTE: 94.5 PST is not associated with this event in an official capacity. Please contact the event organizers directly for more details.