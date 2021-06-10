Princeton is Now the Cicada Capital of New Jersey

These cicadas have been the bane of my existence every since they emerged this season. From their loud screams to them attaching themselves to everyone and everything, it's like I can't get away from them. I especially feel bad for the residents of Princeton. Apparently it has become the epicenter for the Brood X invasion. The place that once served as the state capital of New Jersey way back in 1783 is now a capital again, but this time it's not an honor.

Princeton is now being called the cicada capital of New Jersey. Its actually scary. Just take a stroll on campus at Princeton University and you'll see shells of cicadas littering the sidewalks. According to NJ.com, not only can you see them everywhere, you can also hear them. It's like you can't even hear yourself think anymore. Any thought is interrupted by what Bernie Hvozdovic, municipal administrator for the town of Princeton, describes as a distinctive noise that is very loud and “pretty intense."

“They are everywhere,” he said. “They’ll hit your windshield, they’ll fly into you, they’ll land on you. It’s pretty wild.”

So why have these red eye creatures chosen Princeton as there resting place this summer? According to NJ.com, insect experts believe it’s because the town has so many old trees and has a long history of preserving wooded areas.

"My running hypothesis is that Princeton, being an old town that has not undergone substantial redevelopment, has a lot of areas that have been forested for many hundreds or thousands of years, and the town itself has many old trees,” said Mark Eastburn, a science teacher at Princeton High School.

The cicadas a pretty hard to miss. All you have to do is look up and you'll see thousands clinging on to tree branches. But don't worry, the cicada invasion is apparently at its peak. And we'll only have to endure the worst of it for about two more weeks.