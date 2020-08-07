Princeton University just announced that college will be fully remote for the fall 2020 semester. This is a reversal of a plan, which was announced last month, that would have sent about half of the student body to campus this fall.

The University was planning on welcoming undergraduates from the class of 2022 and class of 2024 to campus this August. With the class of 2021 and class of 2023 being welcomed to campus for the spring semester.

"In the weeks that followed (the announcement) infection rates soared around much of the country, with nearly 2 million new cases reported over the last month," Princeton University's President Christopher L Eisgruber said. "This development had two serious adverse consequences for Princeton’s ability to provide undergraduates with a positive and safe on-campus experience in the fall."

Citing concerns about the safety of the student body and restrictions from state and federal officials for quarantine and other safety measures, Princeton says that reopening for on-campus education became difficult.

"In light of the diminished benefits and increased risks currently associated with residential education amid New Jersey’s battle against the pandemic, we have decided that our undergraduate program should be fully remote in the fall semester of 2020," Eisgruber says.

No decisions have been made regarding the spring semester, however, the college says that they continue to be hopeful that they will be able to reopen the campus for (at least some) undergraduate students this spring.

"If we are able to do so, our highest priority will be to bring back seniors in the Class of 2021. We hope we will also be able to bring back additional students," the college says. "We cannot, however, make any guarantees. Please know that we are doing everything we can to make possible a residential semester in the spring."