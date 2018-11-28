Princeton’s Annual Menorah Lighting is Next Week

The holiday of Chanukah falls little early in December this year, so, that means it's almost time for Princeton's Annual Menorah Lighting.

Mark your calendars.

Princeton Online says it's going to be on Thursday evening, December 6th at 5:30 pm (that's the 5th night of Chanukah).

It will be in front of Mediterra Restaurant, which is located at 29 Hullfish Street. Parking should be easy, with a parking garage right there on Hullfish Street.

Come early, stroll around town, do some holiday shopping, then, enjoy some holiday food and live music at the lighting.

It's a free event sponsored by Palmer Square and The Jewish Center.

It will be led by Rabbi Adam Feldman and Cantor, Jeff Warschauer of The Jewish Center of Princeton.

Everyone in the community is welcome so it's sure to be a fun night.