Help children start the year off right: Donate a backpack and supplies

This summer, 94.5 PST is partnering with our friends at Center For Family Services to help children across our area get set for a year of learning.

Every child deserves the chance to advance in all areas of learning, and your gift to Project Backpack will help a child reach their potential.

Your gift of $10, $20, $50 or more will help support the basic back-to-school needs for a child who has experienced overwhelming life circumstances.

When you make a monetary donation online you’re providing the flexibility to ensure each child receives the exact items and supplies they need based on their age and grade such as brand new, sturdy, unfilled backpacks and duffle bags, access to Chromebooks and tablets, enrichment activities, and clothing necessities.

Join 94.5 PST to make a big impact in the life of a child heading back to school. Visit Center For Family Services today to make your donation or to learn more. With your Project Backpack donation, you will improve the chances for success for a child and make your community stronger.

Your monetary gift is the best, most effective way to support a child who needs your help. Plus, your monetary gift will give each child the chance to select their own backpack or duffle in a favorite color and have access to the personalized necessities they need to thrive. With your gift, you can make sure a child is prepared for a year of learning.

• Your gift of $10 will create a path to healing through art therapy. Your gift will provide art supplies, giving a child the chance to heal through art therapy.

• Your gift of $20 will provide a brand new backpack for duffle bag to a child or teen who is returning to the classroom.

• Your gift of $50 will give a child a chance to experience joy through activities that broaden horizons and expand learning opportunities, which is critically important for kids who have experienced trauma in their past.

• Your gift of $100+ will improve the chances for educational success for a child living in a group home who is without the support of family. Your gift will increase computer access, providing children with the tools to build a foundation for a strong future, through continued learning and access to technology.

To donate backpacks

On Friday, Aug. 26, meet 94.5 PST from 1 to 3 p.m. and get a Family Four Pass to Sesame Place when you donate a backpack at The College of New Jersey. Come to the Campus Town clock tower at 200 Campus Town Circle Ewing, NJ.

