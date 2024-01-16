Check Your Cabinets, NJ! Quaker Announces Massive List of Recalls

You’re going to want to get inside your cabinets and check every box, New Jersey. A very popular brand has announced a major recall on multiple products this week that could affect people throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam, and Saipan.

So yes, this is a pretty serious matter. Quaker Oats announced a recall back in December for potential Salmonella that would include cereals, bars, and snacks.

Since then, they have announced an expansion of the same recall because many were infected after ingesting some of the following products.

Quaker Oats is known for their instant oatmeals, cereals, granola bars, and much more, and a lot of their most popular items are included on this alarmingly long recall list. The FDA announced that “Consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed below and dispose of them.”

What Are Salmonella?

Salmonella are best described by the CDC as bacteria that will make you experience symptoms such as diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually begin six hours to six days after infection and last four to seven days. However, some people do not develop symptoms for several weeks after infection and others experience symptoms for several weeks.

Quaker Oats Recalls Multiple Products

Quaker Oats has stated that the following products have been pulled from shelves and recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination:

Quaker Chewy Granola Bars - Amazing Apple

Quaker Chewy Granola Bars - Splendid Strawberry

Quaker Chewy Granola Bars - Amazing Apple/Splendid Strawberry Variety Pack

Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Yogurt Strawberry Flavor

Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Yogurt Blueberry Flavor

Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Yogurt Variety Packs

Cap’n Crunch Treats Bars Variety Pack

Cap’n Crunch Treats Crunch Berries Cereal Bar

Cap’n Crunch Treats Peanut Butter Crunch Cereal Bar

Cap’n Crunch Treats Original Crunch Cereal Bars

Quaker Chewy Granola Breakfast Cereal Chocolate & Strawberry Variety Pack

Quaker Chewy Granola Breakfast Cereal Chocolate

Quaker Chewy Granola Breakfast Cereal Strawberry

Quaker Oatmeal Squares Cinnamon

Quaker Oatmeal Squares Brown Sugar

Quaker Oatmeal Squares Honey Nut

Cap’n Crunch OOPS! All Berries Cereal

Cap’n Crunch Cinnamon Crunch Cereal

Cap’n Crunch Sea Berry Crunch Cereal

Cap’n Crunch Instant Oatmeal

Cap’n Crunch OOPS! All Berries Instant Oatmeal

Gatorade Protein Bar Peanut Butter Chocolate

Munchies Snack Mix

The list is lengthy and includes a lot of different granola bars, cereals, protein bars, and more. Check out the full list and info here.

