The cold weather is officially upon us and there’s nothing better than getting home after a long day of work and snuggling under a blanket with a hot meal.

One of my favorite meals to curl up on the couch with on a cold, winter night is a good bowl of ramen. There are a lot of ramen shops in the Mercer County area that will serve you up an amazing bowl of the classic Japanese dish, but which is the very best?

canva canva loading...

If this isn’t a part of your normal dinner menu, Ramen is a Japanese noodle dish that uses Chinese-inspired noodles and is commonly paired with a Miso or soy sauce-based broth. You can top it with pork, chicken, shrimp, tofu, or vegetables and it’s really the perfect meal for a cold winter night.

Whenever I’m looking to try something new in the area, I always look straight to Yelp to find the best option possible. According to Yelp, here is where you can find the best ramen dishes in the Mercer County area.

Ramen Nagomi - Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Located inside the Quaker Bridge Mall in Lawrenceville, Ramen Nagomi is a fairly new ramen spot that’s opened in Mercer County. This shop is located on the first level of the mall and was previously home to Daniel’s Ramen.

You can go to eat for a quick bite, get food delivered, or also take out from Ramen Nagomi. It’s also perfect if you’re doing some holiday shopping and want to sit down for a quick bite to eat! You can also try some of their amazing appetizers like Bao Buns or Edamame, plus they serve other entrees like rice bowls as well.

Get our free mobile app

Ramen Nagomi is located inside the Quakerbridge Mall in Lawrenceville, New Jersey. There are also locations in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and Freehold, New Jersey!

12 Best Pizza Spots in Mercer County, NJ From Ewing to Princeton, these are the most fan-loved pizza places throughout the county. Gallery Credit: Gianna