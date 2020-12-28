‘Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical’ Cast To Include Tituss Burgess, Adam Lambert & Wayne Brady

TikTok's Ratatouille musical is actually happening!

On Monday (December 28), Seaview, the production company for Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical – nicknamed the Ratatousical – announced a star-studded cast for a benefit concert that will feature content created by and selected from TikTokers based on the 2007 Disney/Pixar film.

Tituss Burgess, Adam Lambert, Wayne Brady, and Ashley Park are among the talent announced to star in the one-night-only benefit concert. The show will be performed with the 20-piece Broadway Sinfonietta orchestra.

The story for both the film and the musical centers on Remy, an ambitious rat who dreams of becoming a Parisian chef. Burgess will play Remy, Lambert will play his older brother, Emile, and Brady will play their father Django.

The musical is the product of several minds — many musical theater fans and out-of-work performers — who collaborated on original songs, lyrics and ideas to turn an animated, non-musical film into a two-act Broadway-style show.

Both Emily Jacobsen, who wrote the original “Remy the Ratatouille” song for TikTok, and composer Daniel Mertzlufft, whose arrangement of that song helped kickstart the online effort are being given writing credit, as is Blake Rouse, who wrote two of the more popular songs on TikTok, “The Rat’s Way of Life” and “Ratatouille Tango.”

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical will begin streaming on Friday for 72 hours. Tickets are on sale exclusively on TodayTix.com and are $5. Proceeds will benefit The Actors Fund, which aids entertainment industry workers.