US News and World Report is out with its 2022-23 rankings of the best places to live in the United States and only one New Jersey city made the list. You might be surprised to hear which one it is.

Trenton, which is ranked #86.

Yes, that Trenton.

The one with the three separate shootings in one night last week and with the public health officer getting the half-naked massage in the office and with the City Council suing the mayor.

That Trenton.

U.S. News analyzed 150 metro areas in the United States to find the best places to live based on quality of life and the job market in each metro area, as well as the value of living there and people's desire to live there.

It should be pointed out that some New Jersey cities, like Jersey City and Newark are included in the New York metro area and aren’t counted separately; same with Camden in the Philadelphia metro.

So, what did US News find so appealing about our Capital City? Plenty:

The diverse, scenic Trenton metro area mixes the old and new. With a history that predates the founding of the U.S., New Jersey’s capital city was the location of Revolutionary War battles and is home to a number of museums. Yet, it still has a variety of modern attractions and entertainment, and its proximity to the Delaware River means locals can participate in aquatic sports and enjoy an assortment of wildlife.

The publication also praised Trenton’s proximity to New York, Philadelphia, AC, and the Jersey Shore.

It acknowledges Trenton’s high poverty rate, but points out that the surrounding suburbs are more affluent. Patch.com notes that the same US News ranked Trenton as the 23rd most expensive place to live.

Huntsville, Alabama, was named the #1 best place to live by US News; the complete rankings are here.

